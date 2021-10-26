Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A preliminary report on the derailment of an Amtrak train in north-central Montana last month that killed three people and injured dozens more gave no information on the cause of the accident. The report issued Tuesday said the train’s emergency brakes were activated and that Amtrak estimated the damage at $22 million. The westbound Empire Builder was carrying 154 people when it derailed on Sept. 25 just west of the town of Joplin, Montana. Forty-four passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries. The train was traveling just below the maximum allowable speed limit for the track when its emergency brakes were activated.