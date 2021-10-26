Mort Sahl, comedian who satirized politics, dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Mort Sahl has died. He was 94. Sahl helped pioneer a new, socially minded kind of comedy after World War II. During an era when many comedians dressed in tuxedos and told mother-in-law jokes, Sahl faced his audience wearing slacks, a sweater and an unbuttoned collar and carrying a rolled-up newspaper. Reading news items, he made his deprecatingly witty comments, often joining the laughter with a horsey bellow of his own. His admirers included Woody Allen and Albert Brooks, who was among those who credited Sahl with opening comedy up to politics and social commentary.