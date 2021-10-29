Speed of Texas abortion cases has few high court precedents

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In only a handful of cases has the Supreme Court moved as quickly as it is in the fight over the Texas law that bans most abortions. The cases being argued Monday could signal how the justices will rule in an even bigger abortion case that will be heard a month later and asks them to overrule landmark cases that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion. But abortion is not directly at issue in the Texas cases. Rather, the court will decide whether abortion providers or the federal government can sue in federal court over the Texas law and its enforcement mechanism.