VP Harris heads to Paris to work on US-France relationship

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is pitching in on the White House charm offensive aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron. The vice president arrives in Paris on Tuesday for a four-day visit. It’s the latest move in a concerted effort by the Biden administration to shore up the relationship with America’s oldest ally. Washington’s relations with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French deal with the Australians. Harris will meet Macron on Wednesday for talks that are expected to focus on ways the two nations can better coordinate efforts in the Indo-Pacific.