Man with knife threatens passers-by in Norway, is shot dead

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man reportedly armed with a knife has threatened passers-by on the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, before being shot dead by police. Norwegian media published footage of the alleged attacker, naked from the waist up and wielding a knife. Police said a patrol car in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo drove into a building to halt the man’s progress. A police spokesman said “several shots” were fired at the man but did not specify whether it was the police officers in the car who opened fire. He said the perpetrator died at a nearby hospital. One police officer was slightly injured.