Russia labels LGBT rights group, lawyers as ‘foreign agents’

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have named a prominent LGBT rights group and several lawyers as “foreign agents.” The Justice Ministry added the Russian LGBT Network, prominent lawyer Ivan Pavlov and four of his former colleagues to its registry of “foreign agents” on Monday night. The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients. The Russian LGBT Network is well-known both in Russia and abroad for its effort to rescue gay men and lesbians from Chechnya. Pavlov and four other activists added to the list used to be part of Team 29, an association of lawyers and journalists specializing in treason and espionage cases and freedom of information issues.