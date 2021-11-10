Debate over explicit memoir becomes a focus of GOP gov races

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Debate over a memoir that contains explicit illustrations of sexual acts is surfacing in a handful of states where Republican governors are gearing up for reelection next year. It foreshadows a recurring theme for conservative leaders in the coming campaigns. The book in question, Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer,” has been the focus of ire from Republican governors in various states, including in the Virginia governor’s race. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday released a letter calling on Superintendent Molly Spearman to perform a systemic review of “inappropriate” materials in the state’s schools. The book in question has become a strategic GOP talking point over the past year.