Diplomats concerned Gulf spat could harm Lebanese in region

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s ambassadors who were recently asked to leave Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amid an unprecedented diplomatic spat with Gulf countries are fearful the dispute could harm the interests of Lebanese living in the region. The warning Wednesday included concerns that bilateral relations could further worsen. It comes as a newspaper reported that Kuwait halted issuing visas to Lebanese citizens. The dispute over comments made by a Lebanese Cabinet minister marks the worst row between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in decades. Lebanon’s information minister criticized the war in Yemen that a Saudi-led coalition is waging against Iran-backed Houthi rebels, describing it as “absurd” and an “aggression” by the kingdom.