Police suspect Germans were killed for Stradivarius violins

Paraguayan police say they have detained two Germans and a Chilean suspected of killing a German man and his daughter in an effort to get documents proving the authenticity of valuable violins. Bernard Raymond von Bredow was slain along with his 14-year-old daughter Lydia last month at their home east of the Paraguayan capital. Police Commissioner Hugo Grance said Wednesday that four violins believed to have been made by revered Italian luthier Antonio Stradivari were found in the possession of Volker Grannas, a 58-year-old German who lived near the von Bredow residence. Also arrested were Yves Asriel Spartacus Steinmetz and Chilean Stephen Jorg Messing Darchinger.