Survey in Britain finds lack of awareness about Holocaust

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new survey has found what organizers say is a lack of awareness in Britain about the Holocaust and the country’s rescue of Jewish children ahead of World War II. The Claims Conference said Wednesday that 52% of respondents surveyed in the U.K. did not know that 6 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis. Over one in five, or 22%, thought 2 million or fewer Jews were killed. The New York-based group negotiates restitution for Holocaust victims. The group’s president, Gideon Taylor, says he is “very concerned” about the lack of knowledge about the Holocaust. But he says he was encouraged by overwhelming support in Britain for Holocaust education.