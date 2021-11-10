Wooing France: Kamala Harris to meet Macron after sub spat

PARIS (AP) — Kamala Harris is honoring America’s wartime alliances with France and meeting President Emmanuel Macron as she tries to smooth French feathers after a diplomatic crisis. The U.S. vice president paid respects to Americans who died in the two world wars and are buried in a cemetery overlooking the Paris skyline. To the notes of Taps, Harris lay a wreath in their honor and met with U.S. military service members at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial. But a key part of her trip is a meeting with Macron, part of a weeks-long effort by Washington to mend relations with France, America’s oldest ally.