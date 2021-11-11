Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 3:35 AM

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

KIFI

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Security forces in Poland are being tasked with securing the nation’s eastern border amid a migration fight with Belarus while also protecting the capital and other cities during Independence Day marches organized by far-right groups. Poland has objected since the summer to the increasing number of refugees and migrants trying to enter the country from Belarus. The standoff intensified this week as a large number of asylum-seekers arrived at the border. A deputy interior minister said in a broadcast interview on Thursday morning that there were more attempted crossings overnight. He says a large number of the police officers assigned to guard the Independence March in Warsaw will be deployed to the border directly afterward.

AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content