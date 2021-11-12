Dutch government expected to announce partial lockdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is widely expected to announce a partial lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 cases that are putting the country’s health care sector under renewed strain. The move comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections across Europe in recent weeks. Dutch broadcaster NOS, citing unnamed government sources, reported Friday that the government is planning to impose three weeks of measures. They are expected to include closing bars, restaurants and nonessential stores at 7 p.m. and banning fans from sports events. The government has not formally commented on the reports. New measures are set to be unveiled by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a nationally televised press conference.