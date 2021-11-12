Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been given permission to marry his partner, lawyer Stella Moris, in prison. Assange has been held in Belmarsh Prison in London since 2019 as he fights a U.S. attempt to extradite him on espionage charges. The couple began their relationship during Assange’s seven years living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and have two young sons. Assange and Moris had accused the prison governor and the U.K. justice secretary of trying to prevent their marriage and threatened to take legal action. The Prison Service says “Mr. Assange’s application was received, considered and processed in the usual way.” No date has been set yet for the wedding.