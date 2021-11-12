Taylor Swift short film has fans excited for her ‘Red’ redo

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s short film to celebrate “Red (Taylor’s Version)” has Swiftie sleuths digging deeper into the expanded lyrics. “All Too Well: The Short Film,” premiering online Friday evening, has fans reveling in the juicy details of a break-up from the pop star’s past. Swift says fans loved the song so much they “created their own imaginary cinematic universe,” so she gave them what they asked for. Swift has been re-recording her first six albums because her original masters were sold by her prior label. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was released Friday with an expanded 30 songs, including duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers.