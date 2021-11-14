Pakistan frees 20 Indian fishermen, hundreds yet in prison

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says the country has freed 20 Indian fishermen who spent four years in a prison in the port city of Karachi for violating the country’s territorial waters. Prison official Arshad Shah said Sunday that the group left the Karachi central prison and boarded a bus for the eastern city of Lahore, where they would be handed over to Indian authorities. Shah said 588 more were in the prison awaiting completion of legal formalities. Archrivals India and Pakistan periodically arrest each other’s fishermen for allegedly crossing the water frontiers in search of better catch. Every year, they release some after authorities negotiate and fulfill legal formalities.