Lebanese central bank governor says corruption charges false

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s central bank governor says he asked an auditing firm to look into transactions and investments and that contrary to media reports, the results showed no public money has been misused. Riad Salameh, once praised as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, is under scrutiny during the small country’s economic meltdown. He is being investigated in Switzerland and France for potential money laundering and embezzlement. Local media has reported that he, his brother and an aide have been involved in illegal businesses. Salameh said in a statement Wednesday that he was already wealthy when he became the head of the central bank, and that wise investments have boosted his fortunes.