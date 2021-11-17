Poland says Belarus is taking away migrants at border camp

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government official says migrants camped on the Belarusian side of Poland’s eastern border are being taken away by bus. Since Nov. 8 a large group of people from the Middle East has been stuck in Belarus at a border crossing with Poland, hoping to cross. Most are fleeing conflict or hopelessness at home and seek to reach Germany or other western European countries. Tensions spiked Tuesday as Polish forces used water cannons and tear gas against stone-throwing migrants. But on Wednesday Polish authorities said the situation had calmed down. A deputy interior minister said he received information that buses were taking the migrants away and that the camp was emptying.