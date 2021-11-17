UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog says it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in breach of a 2015 accord with world powers. The International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in a confidential quarterly report Wednesday that Iran has an estimated stock of 39 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of almost 8 kilograms since August. Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program. The agency said it can’t verify Iran’s exact stockpile of enriched uranium due to limitations Tehran imposed on U.N. inspectors earlier this year.