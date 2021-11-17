WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 5% in the last week, making it the only region in the world where COVID-19 deaths increased. In its weekly report on the pandemic, WHO said COVID-19 deaths in all regions other than Europe remained stable or declined, and totaled 50,000 worldwide last week. Of the 3.3 million new infections reported globally, 2.1 million came from Europe. It was the seventh consecutive week that COVID-19 cases continued to mount across the 61 countries WHO counts in its European region, which stretches through Russia to Central Asia. Within Europe, WHO said the highest numbers of new cases were in Russia, Germany and Britain.