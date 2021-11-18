North Carolina diocese, priest named in sexual abuse lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina diocese and a former priest have been named in a lawsuit alleging child sexual abuse involving a boy at an elementary school that spanned four years. The lawsuit was filed in Mecklenburg County by attorneys representing the plaintiff, who is identified only as John Doe J.C. Among those named as defendants are the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools and the Rev. Francis P. Gillespie. The lawsuit accuses Gillespie of regularly sexually assaulting the boy in the church sacristy after gaining his trust. The lawsuit says the assaults began sometime in the 1996-1997 school year and continued through the 1999-2000 school year,