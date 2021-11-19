Voters cast ballots in bellwether Malaysian state election

Malacca, Malaysia (AP) — Voters wearing masks are casting their ballots in a Malaysian state election that pits Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malay party against its allies in the government for the first time amid a widening rift. Saturday’s poll in southern Malacca state is seen as a bellwether for voting behavior that could shape political alliances in national elections, which are not due until 2023 but are widely expected to be called next year. The poll will see a three-way fight between a camp led by Ismail’s United Malays National Organization, another by ally parties Bersatu and the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, and the opposition alliance led by Anwar Ibrahim.