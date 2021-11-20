Fire guts 100 huts in slum in southern Pakistan’s Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani fire official says an early morning fire that erupted in a slum in the country’s south destroyed about 100 huts but no one was hurt in the blaze. The official says the fire broke out on Saturday in the dwellings along the Lyari River, under a bridge in central Karachi. He says about 10 firetrucks arrived at the scene quickly and managed to extinguish the flames after several hours. The official added that it isn’t clear what caused the fire but that such incidents often happen with the onset of cold weather when the poor living in the makeshift homes light fires to keep warm.