Travis throws for 3 TDs, Florida State holds off BC, 26-23

KEN POWTAK

By The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns and 251 yards and Florida State stopped Boston College in their own territory in the final two minutes for a 26-23 victory on Saturday. A week after rallying from an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes for a victory over rival Miami, the Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled to a 23-point lead before holding on to move a victory away from becoming Bowl eligible. Travis completed 20-of-34 passes with no interceptions, connecting with three different receivers for scores.