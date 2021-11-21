Official: Israel to sign solar power deal with Jordan in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel is set to sign a declaration of intent with neighboring Jordan on building a major solar power plant in the kingdom that will be used to generate electricity for Israel. That plant also would power a desalination plant there to send water onto Jordan. That’s according to Eyal Hulata, Israel’s national security adviser. He made the comment Sunday at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. Hulata gave no cash value for the project. News site Axios previously reported the deal would see Masdar, an Abu Dhabi-based clean energy firm, build the plant. Israel would pay $180 million a year for the power, to be split between the Emirates and Jordan.