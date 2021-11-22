Iran publishes photos of closed hearing into plane shootdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state media have published photographs of the trial investigating the shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020 by the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The move Monday appeared aimed at trying to tamp down criticism of the largely closed-door proceeding before a military court in Tehran. The downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. PS752 killed all 176 people on board the Jan. 3, 2020 flight. An association of the victims’ families also criticized the hearing, saying in a Facebook post that they “don’t recognize the court.”