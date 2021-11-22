US diplomat in El Salvador critical of government leaves job

By MARCOS ALEMAN

Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The United States’ top diplomat in El Salvador has announced she is leaving the post. Jean Manes says the government of President Nayib Bukele “is showing no interest” in improving the bilateral relationship. She was once seen as a potential bridge to better relations and her departure, appears to emphasize the deteriorating ties between the two countries as Bukele gathers increasing power. Manes had previously served as U.S. ambassador to El Salvador from 2016 to 2019 and was asked to return in May as the interim chargé d’affaires.