Vermont Democratic US Rep. Peter Welch to seek Senate seat

By LISA RATHKE and WILSON RING

Associated Press

Vermont’s sole congressman, Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, says he will run for Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Senate seat next year. Welch made the announcement Monday, a week after the 81-year-old Leahy said he would not seek reelection to a ninth term. Welch is traditionally one of the most liberal members of Congress. The 74-year-old Welch has served in the House since 2006 and is one of the state’s most popular politicians. Welch’s decision creates another statewide race for Congress. Welch says “We are at a pivotal moment” and Vermont families are struggling through “a global pandemic, the consequences of climate change, and a racial reckoning generations in the making.”