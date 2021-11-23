Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to get humanitarian visas. The migrant march had originally set out on Nov. 18 with about 2,000 migrants from the southern city of Tapachula. Migrants have grown tired of waiting for visas in Tapachula, near the Guatemala border, where many say they can’t find work. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the migrants had agreed to stop their march Tuesday, and video showed many of them boarding buses to other cities in central and western Mexico.