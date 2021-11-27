Flood watches issued in recently damaged Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

Residents in Washington are preparing for possible flooding as “atmospheric rivers” once again threaten parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month. A meteorologist says any flooding would likely hit Saturday night or Sunday morning. Flood watches have been issued for much of western and north-central Washington for the weekend. Atmospheric rivers are huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest. Forecasters say they could bring up to 3 inches of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding. The state is still assessing millions of dollars in damage from the last atmospheric rivers.