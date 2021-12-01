GivingTuesday: Record $2.7B raised during day of generosity

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Organizers for GivingTuesday say American donors gave $2.7 billion during Tuesday’s giving day. The donations top last year’s record, when American donors gave nearly $2.5 billion in the aftermath of the racial justice protests and amid growing needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The GivingTuesday organization, which promotes the giving day, says 35 million U.S. adults participated this Tuesday through various forms of generosity, including by volunteering and donating goods. The giving campaign was launched in 2012 as a way to get people to give during the holiday shopping season, a time known for consumption.