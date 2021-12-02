Parents of Georgia Tech student shot by officer settle suit

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for the parents of a Georgia Tech student killed by a campus police officer four years ago said they have settled a lawsuit against the university for $1 million. University police officer Tyler Beck fatally shot 21-year-old Scott “Scout” Schultz on Sept. 16, 2017, authorities said. An investigation showed officers responded after Schultz called 911 to report an armed suspicious person matching Schultz’s own description. Schultz’s parents, William and Lynne Schultz, filed the wrongful death lawsuit two years ago. It alleged that Beck used excessive force and wasn’t sufficiently trained to respond to situations involving people experiencing mental health crises. Schultz attorney L. Chris Stewart said the settlement was reached about two weeks ago.