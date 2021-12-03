Report: IS attack on Iraqi village leaves 12 dead

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi Kurdish media says an attack by Islamic State militants on a village in northern Iraq has killed at least 12 people, including a number of Kurdish forces. Private broadcaster Rudaw says the attack took place late Thursday in a village in the Makhmour region, triggering a confrontation with Kurdish peshmerga forces. Among the dead were nine peshmerga and three civilians. There was no immediate responsibility claim for the attack. IS militants were defeated on the battlefield in 2017 but attacks targeting Iraqi security forces, including Kurdish peshmerga fighters, are common. Militants remain active through sleeper cells in many areas, especially across a band of territory in the north under dispute between federal Iraq and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government.