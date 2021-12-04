5 bodies found in house just outside Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say five bodies with gunshot and stabbing wounds have been found Saturday in a house just outside Berlin. The victims included three children. Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, southeast of Berlin, on Saturday after witnesses reported seeing dead people in the building, prosecutors and police said in a statement. Investigators said they believe the victims — two 40-year-olds and children aged 10, 8 and 4, all of whom lived in the house — were killed. They found gunshot and stabbing wounds on the bodies.