Slovenia police say man from Bangladesh found dead on border

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia say body of a man from Bangladesh has been found near the border with Croatia. The remains were discovered in an area where migrants cross the border illegally while trying to reach Western Europe. Police in the coastal town of Koper said Monday the 31-year-old man’s body was found in the Dragonja valley area. Police said an autopsy will be performed but that initial information indicated a case of hypothermia. No other details were immediately available. The border region between Slovenia and Croatia is a zone where migrants cross the border illegally while trying to reach Western Europe. Thousands of people remain stuck in the Balkans with many sleeping rough in cold winter weather.