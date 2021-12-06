Two London officers get prison for photos of slain sisters

LONDON (AP) — Two London police officers who took pictures of two slain sisters and posted them on social media have been jailed for two years and nine months each for what a judge described as “inexplicable conduct.’’ Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis had been assigned to guard the site where the bodies of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found in the bushes at Fryent Country Park in northwest London. In one selfie-style image, Lewis super-imposed his face on the body of one of the victims. He also referred to the victims as “dead birds’’ in a message to a WhatsApp group that included 41 London police officers. Lewis and Jaffer both pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.