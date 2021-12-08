‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ top AP’s best 2021 films

By LINDSEY BAHR and JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writers

Associated Press Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle have named their picks for the best movies of 2021. Bahr’s No. 1 film is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter,” a Netflix release starring Olivia Colman. Coyle’s top choice is Joachim Trier’s Danish 30-something character study “The Worst Person in the World.” The critics also list among their favorites Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Joanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age sequel “The Souvenir Part II,” Peter Jackson’s eight-hour Beatles documentary “Get Back,” Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi spectacle “Dune” and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s intimate epic “Drive My Car.”