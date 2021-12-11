Cuban family finds welcome, refugee status in distant Serbia

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

LAJKOVAC, Serbia (AP) — A Cuban couple and their daughter have resettled in Serbia after fleeing their Caribbean country five years ago. They reached the Balkan by an unlikely migration route through Russia, one of the few places in Europe for which Cubans don’t need visas. The family also didn’t need visas to travel from Russia to Serbia, which is how they ended up in a small town with refugee status. Even as Serbians have emigrated in large numbers for more prosperous countries, Belquis Gonzales says her family is happy with its new life. She says: “We had many doubts and many fears as well, but things have been a lot better than we had expected.”