Explosion near Colombia airport kills two policemen

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police are investigating two explosions that occurred on Tuesday in the border city of Cucuta and killed two policemen near the city’s airport. Defense Minister Diego Molano said the blasts were caused by “terrorist” groups that operate in the city of half a million people, which is located on the border with Venezuela and is a hub for commerce and migration. Though the explosions took place near the airport’s runway, the passenger terminal was not affected. But flights were suspended and passengers were evacuated from the building.