UK’s Johnson faces political threat in virus rules votes

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are to vote on whether to approve new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant. The House of Commons is voting on measures ordering masks to be worn indoors in England and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and large crowded events. For many Conservative lawmakers, the votes are also an opportunity to express unhappiness with embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose approval ratings have plunged amid ethics scandals and allegations the government breached its own pandemic restrictions. Dozens of Conservatives could rebel against the government on Tuesday, though the measures are still highly likely to pass because the opposition Labour Party supports them.