Death toll in southern Pakistan sewer gas blast jumps to 17

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police officer says the death toll from a sewer gas blast in the country’s largest city has jumped to 17. That’s five more people killed than initially reported after Saturday’s explosion in Karachi. Senior police officer Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said Sunday the number of injured also increased from 11 to 16. The blast destroyed the HBL bank building constructed over the sewer. Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.