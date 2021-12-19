Skip to Content
Hopes, fears in Finnish Christmas country as omicron looms

By JAMES BROOKS
Associated Press

ROVANIEMI, Finland (AP) — Christmas is in full swing in Finnish Lapland, where venue operators happily report that visitors have returned in numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels. Tourists from elsewhere in Finland and abroad come to revel in the festive spirit at the sprawling Santa Claus Village theme park, take a reindeer or husky sleigh ride and if they are lucky, glimpse the Northern Lights. Having survived a wretched 2020, many businesses on the edge of the Arctic Circle see this season as a “turning point.” How long the winter fun will last is uncertain as the omicron coronavirus variant leads to new travel restrictions, test requirements and quarantine measures. 

Associated Press

