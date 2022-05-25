Lawsuit filed over plane crash that killed 8 off of NC coast

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

The families of four people – including three teens – who died in a February plane crash off of North Carolina’s coast are suing the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot. The suit claims the pilot failed to properly fly the single-engine plane in weather conditions with limited visibility, making the firms liable. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47 died when it descended into the Atlantic Ocean off the Outer Banks. Four teenagers and two adults on the plane were returning from a hunting trip. The two others were the pilot and his adult son, who was a student pilot. The wrongful death suit was filed Tuesday in Carteret County court.