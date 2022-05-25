US sets Thursday vote on new UN sanctions on North Korea

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has called for a vote Thursday on a U.N. resolution that would impose tougher sanctions on North Korea for its recent launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons. The U.S. has been working on a draft Security Council resolution for several months and put it in a final form Wednesday afternoon for a vote. But the measure faces opposition from North Korea’s neighbors China and Russia, which have said they want to see new talks and not more punishment for the North.