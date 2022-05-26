Liberal Los Angeles could take right turn in mayor’s race

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is a heavily Democratic city, but voters this year could take a turn to the political right. A leading candidate for mayor is Rick Caruso, a billionaire former longtime Republican who sits on the Reagan Presidential Foundation board. He’s promising to expand – not defund – police. He’s in a tight race with Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a favorite of the party’s progressive wing. Twelve names are on the ballot for the June 7 primary, though several candidates have dropped out. Bass and Caruso, who is now a Democrat, could end up in a November runoff that would present a stark choice.