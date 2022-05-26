New Zealand PM warns of disinformation during Harvard speech

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Harvard University gradates that the flood of disinformation spread and amplified on social media represents a threat to fragile democracies. Ardern exhorted graduates to do their part to fight that disinformation during her keynote speech at the school’s commencement on Thursday. She said that in a disinformation age, people need to learn how to analyze and critique information. She also called on social media companies to do their part to stem disinformation, noting that the gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019 was radicalized online.