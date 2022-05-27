China criticizes US as tensions rise in South Pacific

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized a speech by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken focused on relations between the world’s top two economic powers. Blinken on Thursday said the Biden administration wants to lead the international bloc opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a more serious, long-term threat to global order from China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday said the U.S. was “essentially spreading disinformation” and “smearing China’s domestic and foreign policy.” The aim of Blinken’s speech was to “contain and suppress China’s development and uphold U.S. hegemony,” Wang said, adding that “we strongly deplore and reject this.”