Palestinians say teen killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed a teenager during an operation in a town near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. The ministry says the teen killed on Friday was 15-year-old Zaid Ghunaim. It says he was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the neck and back and that doctors failed to save his life. The death raises to five the number of Palestinian teenagers killed during Israeli military operations in the West Bank in the past month. Israeli-Palestinian violence has intensified in recent weeks with near-daily arrest raids in Palestinian-administered areas of the West Bank and tensions around a Jerusalem holy site sacred to both Muslims and Jews.