Russia and China block UN statement on Myanmar crisis

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. diplomats say China and Russia have blocked the U.N. Security Council from issuing a statement expressing concern at the violence and serious humanitarian situation in Myanmar and the “limited progress” on implementing a regional plan to restore peace to the strife-torn Southeast Asian nation. The council was briefed virtually behind closed doors Friday afternoon by the special envoys for Myanmar from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the U.N. on efforts to resolve the crisis in the country since the Feb. 1, 2021 military coup.