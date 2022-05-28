VP Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim’s funeral

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Saturday. At 86, Ruth Whitfield was the oldest of the 10 people killed. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver her eulogy at a service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris. Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire May 14. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail.